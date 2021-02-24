NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mothers Against Drunk Driving said what you will see on News 4 at 10 p.m. is like a slap in the face to DUI crash victims.
News4 Investigates has uncovered why drunk driving arrests are disappearing. Even with video evidence that shows a man struggling to walk and slurring his words, these cases are being dismissed or completely dropped by the district attorney’s office.
“The spirit of what the DUIS were created for, how they were originally written, is not be expunged, not to be disappearing, not to just go away,” Tennessee MADD Director Phaedra Marriott-Olsen said.
POLL: Should accused drivers who qualify for Nashville’s DUI Recovery program be allowed to have their latest charge dismissed?
On News 4 at 10 p.m., the district attorney and a judge are defending themselves after what was uncovered by our investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.