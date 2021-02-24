Mothers Against Drunk Driving says what you will see on News4 Tonight is like a slap in the face to DUI crash victims. News4 Investigates has uncovered why drunk driving arrests are disappearing.

News4 Investigates has uncovered why drunk driving arrests are disappearing. Even with video evidence that shows a man struggling to walk and slurring his words, these cases are being dismissed or completely dropped by the district attorney’s office.

“The spirit of what the DUIS were created for, how they were originally written, is not be expunged, not to be disappearing, not to just go away,” Tennessee MADD Director Phaedra Marriott-Olsen said.  

On News 4 at  10 p.m., the district attorney and a judge are defending themselves after what was uncovered by our investigation.

