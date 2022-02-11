NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A nationwide News4 Investigation uncovered thousands of complaints from people who say they were injured while getting a vaccine. Victims say it’s not the vaccine itself, but rather mistakes made during the shot process that’s leaving them in terrible pain.
“Kind of a burning, radiating pain,” said Jessi Clark from Bowling Green, Kentucky.
“It would emanate, like a throbbing,” said Danielle Shulte from Oakland Township, Michigan.
After the Super Bowl on News4, learn exactly what you need to do to make sure the vaccine you’re getting is administered properly.
