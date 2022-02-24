FORT CAMPBELL, KY (WSMV) - On October 27, 2020, Sabrina Gear opened the door of her home to find Clarksville police waiting outside.
With her nine-year-old daughter peering around her legs, Gear learned why they had arrived; her husband, specialist Chase Gear, was accusing her of assaulting him.
"Your husband has made an allegation of an assault happens, so I have to do my job,” an officer can be heard saying in the video.
"Oh, he's made an allegation of assault," Gear said in the video.
Following a dispute with police, in which officers repeatedly asked Gear to step outside to talk, she is arrested in her doorway, eventually collapsing from a panic attack.
“You're arresting me? After I was the one assaulted?” Gear can be heard saying.
It’s a scenario another military wife, Mandy Tesfaye, says is indicative of how women are treated by the military when they dare to accuse their often high-ranking husbands of sexual assault and physical abuse.
“It was very much trying to discredit me. And less about trying to find the truth,” Tesfaye said.
Sabrina’s story
In 2019, Sabrina Gear found herself making a recording on her phone that would later be introduced as evidence in both civilian and military courts.
In the recording, later played for police and captured in body camera footage, Gear can be heard asking a man about beating her.
She told police the man in the recording was her husband, specialist Chase Gear.
“I have no justification. It was wrong of me. You never deserve to have a hand put on you,” the man said in the recording.
In the same recording, Gear asks about how he sexually assaulted her.
“How about all of the times that you held me down and had sex with me even when I didn't want to have sex with you,” Gear says in the audio recording.
“I don't like - you seem to think I'm being insincere in the fact that I'm sorry. The reason is because - I'm not saying I'm justified - I'm saying I don't feel that bad for you,” the man said.
Gear said she made the recording amidst a tumultuous time in their marriage, documenting the bruises on her face and body.
She said she also screen-grabbed texts on her husband’s phone, in which her claims of sexual and physical assault were discussed among his fellow soldiers.
“Maybe (Specialist) Gear put his foot down and said…Hey, I have the dick so that puts me in control…you have the vagina so mean I dick you down and you shut up and take it or something along those lines. LOL,” a text reads from a private.
“Maybe that’s all you need to do (Specialist) Gear is show your wife who is in control. Use your penis not your brain. LOL,” another text from a sergeant reads.
Gear also said she reached out for help to her husband’s supervisor, inquiring about seeking a military order of protection.
Gear said she never heard back from anyone in the military.
“I was discredited, I was disbelieved. I also felt kind of ridiculed,” Gear told News4 Investigates.
Gear said she never went to police, citing that many military wives are completely dependent upon their husbands.
When her husband left on deployment, Gear said she bought her own house in Clarksville and planned on getting a divorce.
After her husband returned from overseas, Gear said he showed up without permission and entered the house, taking a phone.
But Gear’s husband told police a very different story.
“My wife and I are most likely separating,” Specialist Gear said in the body camera footage from that day.
Gear went on to tell police that his wife attacked him when she saw he wasn’t wearing his ring, threatening him with her gun.
“She hit me several times with open closed fists, in the head, stomach,” Gear said.
In the body camera footage, the Gear’s young daughter can be heard telling police what she said she’s witnessed her father do.
“He pushed my mom down the stairs and he punched her in the face,” the girl said.
Another police camera recorded Sabrina Gear speaking with an investigator after her arrest, playing for him the recording of what she said is her husband admitting to raping and beating her.
“I told CID (Criminal Investigation Division) what was going on,” Gear told the investigator, “but they never followed up.”
After hearing the recording, the investigator quietly responded, “Thank you. that kind of clears up a lot.”
After Sabrina Gear was arrested, her husband faces the military equivalent of charges, including sexual assault and assaulting his wife.
Gear still faces the domestic violence charge.
Mandy’s story
Mandy Tesfaye, who currently lives in Clarksville, said her relationship with her now ex-husband, Major Benjamin Tesfaye, became physically and sexually violent when they moved to Fort Leavenworth in Kansas.
She said she feared the strangulations she endured would one day result in her death.
“He pinned me against the wall and the counter and just repeatedly slammed my head into the wall over and over,” Tesfaye said.
Tesfaye said she didn’t tell police because she was completely dependent on her husband.
“So many people ask, why didn't you report, why didn't you say anything?
You don't say anything because one, you don't want them to get in trouble and two, you just want to be normal,” Tesfaye said.
Tesfaye said she ultimately filed a restrictive report, in which a spouse can detail abuse allegations against a soldier, but no investigation is launched.
She also kept photographs of her bruises.
“I didn't want him to get in trouble, I just needed it documented somewhere in case I died,” Tesfaye said.
Finally, Tesfaye said the military equivalent of a caseworker from the post’s family advocacy division contacted military police, fearing for Tesfaye’s life.
Major Tesfaye was ultimately acquitted of sexual assault but was convicted of abusing his wife.
Still, Tesfaye later learned to her astonishment, he was able to keep his rank of Major.
“He does not deserve that rank,” Tesfaye said.
Tesfaye said after her husband then began to repeatedly violate a military protection order.
Tesfaye produced emails that show Tesfaye’s commander wrote that the violations were addressed as officer misconduct, but the protection order was removed because it is no longer serving its intended purpose.
“Do you feel like the military did enough to protect you?” asked News4 Investigates.
“100 percent no,” Tesfaye said. “I feel defeated.”
MILITARY RECORDS SHOW 300 SEXUAL ASSAULTS AT TWO POSTS
Sexual assault records at Fort Campbell and Fort Hood, obtained by News4 Investigates through the Freedom of Information Act, show there have been 300 sexual assaults at the posts between 2018 and 2020, the latest dates available.
Fort Hood saw 180 sexual assaults and Fort Campbell saw 120.
News4 Investigates wanted to compare the two bases, as Ft. Hood faced Congressional scrutiny following the sexual assaults and deaths of women at that post.
For a week and a half, News4 Investigates repeatedly requested interviews with both Fort Campbell and Fort Leavenworth, as well as Major Tesfaye and Specialist Gear.
News4 Investigates also shared all of the women’s claims and the data of the assaults.
Neither military posts would agree to interviews and declined our requests to interview Tesfaye and Gear.
In response to our questions about Gear, a Fort Campbell representative wrote that it was inappropriate to comment in order to provide both he and his accuser a fair process.
As for our questions about Tesfaye, a Fort Leavenworth representative wrote even with his conviction of assaulting his wife, the uniform code of military justice does not authorize a rank reduction.
The Fort Leavenworth representative added that commanders at all levels are required to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone involved in incidents of domestic abuse.
News4 Investigates is committed to investigating the sexual assault and abuse of women at Fort Campbell and will continue to report back on new findings.
