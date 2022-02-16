NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - From medical issues to alleged beatings, the NAACP and families of inmates say conditions at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center are out of control.
“I’ve never seen that many people die in one place,” Edward Shelton said.
In the more than 10 years that Edward Shelton served time at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center, he thought he'd be one of them.
“I was urinating blood. They said it wasn’t an emergency,” Shelton said.
Shelton said he became ill, suffering from kidney problems, high blood pressure, and stomach issues. Shelton said no matter how many times he told officials there about his medical issues nothing happened. It’s why his mother Darlene Carruthers-Shelton said she wants to shine a light on what happened to her son.
“Just because someone is incarcerated, it doesn’t mean that they need to be mistreated,” Carruthers-Shelton said.
Edward Shelton’s story is just one of several sitting on the NAACP’s table. Officials with the NAACP say they’ve heard from several families.
“I would say, oh my goodness, 65 nearly 70 complaints. Just since October,” NAACP Prison Branch Chair Dr. Pamela Harrison said.
The NAACP announced on Thursday that they want one of Tennessee’s private prisons to be closed.
Dr. Harrison said the complaints range from alleged beatings to people not getting their medication or medical care while behind bars. It’s what spurred the NAACP to hold a press conference back in November.
“We’re not talking about people who will never be released. We are talking about people who, the majority of them are at some point going to be coming back to society,” Sheryl Guinn, President of the NAACP Nashville Branch said.
The NAACP is calling for attention from Washington D.C.
“We as the United States have taken on a role to have a prison system, which means our position is that we want to rehabilitate. That’s the whole purpose of a prison. You are not rehabilitating someone by not giving them health treatment.”
News4 Investigates reached out to Trousdale’s owner and operator, CoreCivic for an on-camera interview. They provided the following statement:
“There is no way that any of us would waste our time to bring this information to the rest of our society to our community if it wasn’t true,” Guinn said.
“What if your son, daughter, nephew came to that place and it happened to them, and was treated that way, how would you feel!!” Dr. Harrison said.
A feeling Carruthers-Shelton knows well, and one she would not wish on anyone else.
“It just saddens me and angers me that they would treat our loved ones like that and be allowed to still be operating,” Carruthers-Shelton said.
