NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)- After a News4 Investigation highlighted claims of medical mistreatment of inmates at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center, a former Correctional Officer spoke with Caresse Jackman.

"I was there just for nine months,” Treyton Lattimore said.

That was enough time for the former correctional officer to say he just can’t take it anymore.

“CoreCivic needs more officers, like flat out,” Lattimore said.

Lattimore says understaffing at the facility not only put officers at risk but also delayed medical care to inmates.

“Most of the time, we’d have an inmate come to us…like hey I’ve got this or this or this going on," Lattimore said. "Literally, the only thing we could do was here man, fill out this sick call slip! And -once they filled out the slip, they gave it to us and we had to take it, put it in a box, and whenever they came to collect that, I don’t know.”

The Nashville Branch of the NAACP has called for the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center to be shut down. Officials with the NAACP also stated that they’ve received multiple complaints about alleged medical mistreatment from families of loved ones at the prison.

Attorney Daniel Horwitz represents families of loved ones at Trousdale.

“The thing you need to understand about CoreCivic is, they do not care when inmates in their custody die,” Horwitz said.

A new lawsuit calls the center “severely understaffed” and “Tennessee’s Most Dangerous and Notorious Prison.”

“Inmates are dying in their care who should not be! These are preventable deaths, and they would not be occurring if CoreCivic cared enough to staff its facilities. The problem is they don’t!! And no one is making them!!” Horwitz said.

The lawsuit highlights one state audit report, saying Trousdale Turner Correctional Center faced a variety of staffing issues, from not enough staff to failing to follow staffing pattern guidelines and even leaving critical posts unstaffed.

“These are not just complaints and they’re not just allegations --there are state audits that are filed on file, they are public documenting the number of Class A incidents at this facility. Which is higher than any other facility in the state!” Horwitz said.

Lattimore says that he cares about not just the workers, but the people serving time. He hopes that by speaking out, change will come.

“Even if you are in that type of environment because of the mistakes that you’ve made in your life, that doesn’t mean that you have any reason to be treated inhumanely, and that’s for inmates and officers,” Lattimore said.

News4 Investigates reached out to CoreCivic for comment. We asked the center about staffing shortages and wanted to know how many people died in the facility while they managed the prison. CoreCivic issued the following statement: