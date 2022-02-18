NASHVILLE, TN.- From the kitchen to the bedroom and bathroom, Kimberly Thomas and Tonya Jackson say the house they’re renting in the Whites Creek neighborhood is literally falling apart.
“It’s stressful, not only is it stressful, it’s also unsanitary,” Tonya Jackson said.
On top of the living conditions, the couple says their heat and air unit does not work properly. The couple also says leaks in the plumbing has caused their water bill to increase. On top of that, Kimberly Thomas suffers from brain cancer.
“I cry every night, for a safe place and a good place to stay,” Thomas said.
It’s what spurred them to contact Metro Codes. In January, codes issued a violation notice to Fire Properties, LLC - the company who manages the home.
“The ultimate goal of this process is to get the property into compliance with our code. So, we give them a reasonable amount of time to do that, we go out and reinspect,” Erin Lamb, Assistant Director of Metro Codes said.
News4 Investigates reached out to Rick Short, Owner of Firemark Property Management.
“If we don’t know about it, we can’t address it,” Short said.
Short says that the last time the couple wrote a work order to their company was in June. Since then, Short says they have not heard anything from the couple. Not until getting the city’s violation notice.
“We’ve had no verbal or written request for maintenance or service from them since that period of time,” Short said.
Short also claims that they have tried to reach out to the tenants by phone, email and text, but they never got a response.
“We will reach out through all of those methods. I will personally go and attempt those things. We’re also prepared to relocate them. We have no hesitancy in relocating them to another property, offering them some assistance financially to relocate and put them in a better environment,” Short said.
Zac Oswald, managing attorney with Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands says it’s important for both tenants and landlords to communicate.
"Certainly, a tenant who is trying to get repairs done in their place needs to be able to provide reasonable access to that landlord to let the repairs be made. But similarly, a landlord needs to make sure that if a tenant is requesting repairs, that they’re making diligent efforts to hire quality repairmen,” Oswald said.
After News4 contacted Firemark Properties, the couple received an email from the property stating that they’ve been willing and are willing to fix the issues in the unit described in the codes letter. Firemark properties also asked the couple to respond immediately.
“I just want to live comfortable, that’s all,” Jackson said.
According to the violation notice, Firemark Properties has until March 3rd to fix the issues in the home.
