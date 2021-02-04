NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Between working from home and taking COVID precautions, t’s no surprise AAA reports nearly half of Tennesseans say they've been driving less due to the pandemic.
And yet when it comes to car insurance, News4 Investigates found most drivers are still paying the same they did a year ago.
“Every dollar counts and this is a time where people across the country, including people in Nashville, need the money as much as possible,” said Jacob van Cleef, a consumer watchdog with U.S. PIRG.
He says last spring, many auto insurers returned a portion of monthly premiums to drivers. But it only lasted a couple months.
“Those credits have ended for so any companies. But there are still so many people who aren’t driving any more than they were six months ago? Exactly,” said van Cleef.
We checked with several auto insurance companies.
State Farm, for example, tells News4 Investigates their premiums have gone down on average 9.5 percent.
Since last April, Progressive has reduced rates for Tennessee drivers by 4 percent.
And Allstate says they have been supporting customers across the country by reducing auto insurance prices, including a rate reduction of up to 9 percent in Tennessee effective February 25, 2021.
Even still, some drivers say it’s not enough given how many people are still without a job or working from home.
“If nobody’s commuting and you’re still paying for that, that’s not fair,” said one Tennessee driver.
Here are some steps you can take to make sure you’re getting the best deal on car insurance right now:
Call your insurance agent first and ask if you can get a lower rate. Explain to them your situation.
You can also shop around and call other companies. Ask what their prices are and whether they can beat what you’re currently paying.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.