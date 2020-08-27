NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro city leaders are demanding something be done to address unusually high water bills facing hundreds of people throughout Nashville.
News 4 was the first station to tell consumers about this issue a few weeks ago and on Thursday, Reporter Lindsay Bramson continued to work to find out what is being done to fix the issue.
When Kari Cote received her June water bill, she said she knew something had to be wrong.
“It doesn’t feel right,” Cote said. “We weren’t even home when it went up for the 1st full week of the month and the last full week of the month.”
Cote’s bill was triple its usual amount, despite her being gone more than half the month. The total bill was more than $500.
News4 Investigates has found people all over Nashville with bills similar to Cote’s from $200 just a few months ago to over 500.
“I think it’s a glitch in their system and they need to own up to it with the people of Nashville,” Metro Councilman Steve Glover said. “I’ve now requested a monthly revenue report beginning last October.”
Glover, who supported a rate increase back in January, said even with that increase, these bills should not be this high.
“It leads me to think we have a billing problem,” Glover said. “There’s a glitch somewhere in the billing.”
Metro Water continued to tell News4 Investigates this isn’t a billing issue and people are using more water this summer than they realize.
“Has your team gone in and looked to ensure there’s not a billing issue? We have and we’re getting inundated with calls,” Sonia Allman with Metro Water said. “Every single call we’ve looked at is the rate increase.”
Remember, with the new tiered system, the more water you use the more per gallon you pay.
“But when you see a bill like this that shows somebody’s bill doubling in just a few months, do you see why people say there’s an issue? We do and we understand,” Allman said.
News 4 wanted to know how many billing complaints Metro Water has received, but that is not something the department keeps track of.
“It feels like we’ve been taken advantage of and there’s no recourse at this point so I’m glad the local government is getting involved,” Cote said.
Glover told News 4 the next step is to see those revenue reports. In the meantime, Glover said he is asking Metro Water to take a deep look at their billing to see where any issues could be.
If you believe your water bill is incorrect and would like to file a complaint with Metro Water, we have the information on how to do so on our website.
