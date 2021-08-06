NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - On race day, they can replace all four tires and fuel up the IndyCar in the pit lane in a matter of seconds.

News4 spoke with Gilbert Swafford who is a mechanic for the Chip Ganassi Racing team. He's put on countless tires in his career.

“You don't want the car to leave with a tire that's going to fall off. That's the safety part of it and the other part is not to get run over while you're doing it,” Swafford said.

Each tire weighs around 35 pounds.

What you may not know is the pit crew stays in shape to keep up with the demands of the job. They work out five days a week for at least 45 minutes.

“It helps with durability. These weekends get very long and very tiring,” Chris Snyder, Pit Crew Coach for Chip Ganassi Racing said.

It wasn't long before News4 was off to the pit lane with legendary driver Jimmie Johnson's crew on Friday.

Practice is a chance for drivers to see what adjustments need to be made on their car before race day. Before any work is done on the car, the driver has to try out one practice lap.

After that, the pit crew jumps into action to make sure there are no leaks or mechanical problems.

During practice and race day, the driver can communicate with the crew. The car can also send real-time data right to the team and the driver.

“It tells the drivers a lot of different information, his lap time if he's going quicker or slower than his previous lap,” Mike O’Gara, Team Manager for Chip Ganassi Racing said.

O’Gara said the steering wheel, which looks like a video game controller, has switched to adjust engine settings.

"He has the ability to adjust how much fuel he's using, which obviously affects how fast the car will go as well,” O’Gara said.

“You go up against the best drivers in the world and to race against them and sort of see yourself compete against the best of the best,” Marcus Ericsson, a driver for Chip Ganassi Racing said.

For drivers like Ericsson, each having their eyes on a first-place finish, they know it's a team effort to get them there.

“We all want to win that race. It's a historic race,” Ericsson said.