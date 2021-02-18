NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After several inches of fresh snowfall covered Middle Tennessee overnight, the infamous hill up to the News4 Nashville station became nearly impassable.
The daunting hill off Knob Road had trapped a plow truck near the top as it worked to clear the way for employees arriving for the early morning shift.
One employee, our brave news editor Taylor Oliver, wouldn't let the snowy hill keep her from getting to work.
Taylor parked at the bottom of the hill and documented her long uphill hike through the snow.
After a steep climb, Taylor made it to the top of Mount WSMV.
