NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Andrea Wilcoxen lived in Memphis for years. She’s very familiar with the bridge that was closed last week. “It scared the heck out of me,” she said. “I was like ‘Holy Cow.’”
Wilcoxen lives less than a mile from Old Hickory Bridge, which is one of more than a dozen bridges in Davidson County filed under ‘poor condition.’ There are 21 total.
"To think that I'm driving over a bridge that's in poor condition, or has something that could possibly go wrong, I hate it,” Wilcoxen said.
According to the State Department of Transportations, bridges earn a sufficiency rating based in a number of factors including bridge condition, traffic volume, number of lanes, clearance, bridge age, and load ratings.
A spokesperson for the department added, “Bridges are inspected at least every two years. If there are issues that are being monitored, the time between inspection cycles will be less than two years. Bridges can be monitored for any number of issues.”
