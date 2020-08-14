NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - On Friday the News4 family said "Happy Birthday" to our favorite employee.
For 35 years, Robert Angel has shown up every day for work and has seen the labels placed on him change. From disability, handicapped and special needs, the ones here who love him just call him Robert.
Robert makes the coffee every morning, gathers and takes out the trash.
On Friday morning, on a street where parades never happen, our full of joy janitor changed that.
COVID-19 kept Robert away from us since March, his only real absence since he started in 1985.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.