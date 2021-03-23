NASHVILLE. TN (WSMV) - News4's own Big Joe and Cody Murphey won an omelet cookoff for best tasting omelet this morning.

It all happened at the Nashville Farmer's Market as part of 'Agriculture Day' here in the state of Tennessee. Governor Bill Lee announced today as 'Ag Day' across the state in honor of all the hard work Tennesseans do each year in the agriculture industry.

Big Joe and Cody put their cooking skills to good use to represent the News4 team, impressing the judges just enough to win the award and walk away with a couple of ribbons to boast.

Rumor has it, Cody did all of the work.