Flooding changes.
Places that have never flooded before might flood the next time there's a heavy rain.
In fact, experts said 25%-30% of flood claims happen in low risk areas.
Anybody who lives in a flood zone and has a mortgage, is required to have flood insurance.
For those folks, it's very costly.
Flood insurance is no longer subsidized by the federal government, so if you live in a flood zone and have to buy it, you could be paying more than $3,000 a year.
Some people were grandfathered in at a subsidized rate.
However, if you are buying a home, it's important to know that while the previous owner may have a subsidized rate, you will be paying full price.
If you do not live in a flood zone, flood insurance is much more affordable.
It costs about $700 a year, however the rates are increasing by about 18% each year.
Just because you have a policy and you get water in your home, it doesn't mean your covered.
"For it to be called a flood, it has to be surface water. So it has to come from a creek or a river over land. It has to come over land and to be considered a flood it must involve two or more acres or two or more properties," said Martine Sanders, an insurance producer with the Manning Agency in Nashville.
If you're forced out of your home, the policy will not cover the cost of having to live somewhere else.
"So you're out of your home and there's no coverage to pay for you to live somewhere else. So you have the added expense. All of your belongings are damaged, or destroyed, or moldy at this point. It's just not a fun process to go through," said Sanders.
