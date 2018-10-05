NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Do you think you know where the busiest intersections in Davidson County are? The top spot may surprise you.

The most congested intersection is Old Hickory Boulevard at Franklin Road at the Nashville/Brentwood line. More than 93,000 cars pass through that intersection each day. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, there is one wreck a day in that spot, on average. The number of cars that drive through this spot has almost doubled since 2016.

The second busiest intersection is at Nolensville Pike at Harding Place with more than 82,000 cars passing through there each day.

In third place is Murfreesboro Pike at Donelson Pike near the airport. More than 81,000 drivers pass through there each day heading in and out of downtown Nashville.

Aside from the top spot, the majority of busy intersections are situated throughout downtown and south Nashville, with the most impacted areas in West End and Antioch.

Below is a list of the top 20 busiest intersections in Nashville in 2018:

  1. Old Hickory Boulevard and Franklin Road
  2. Nolensville Road and Harding Place
  3. Murfreesboro Road and Donelson Pike
  4. Old Hickory Boulevard and Edmonson Pike
  5. Nolensville Road and Old Hickory Boulevard
  6. West End Avenue and 31st Avenue
  7. Main Street and 5th Street/Ramps
  8. West End Avenue and 25th Avenue
  9. Nolensville Road and Haywood Lane
  10. Gallatin and Rivergate Parkway/Myatt Drive
  11. Murfreesboro Road and Bell Road
  12. Old Hickory Boulevard and Lebanon Road
  13. Harding Road and White Bridge Road
  14. Bell Road and Hickory Hollow Parkway
  15. Old Hickory Boulevard and Gallatin Road
  16. Nolensville Road and Thompson Lane
  17. Hillsboro Pike and Woodmont Boulevard
  18. 8th Avenue and Wedgewood Avenue
  19. Charlotte Pike and White Bridge Road
  20. Gallatin Pike and Conference Drive

