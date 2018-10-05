NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Do you think you know where the busiest intersections in Davidson County are? The top spot may surprise you.
The most congested intersection is Old Hickory Boulevard at Franklin Road at the Nashville/Brentwood line. More than 93,000 cars pass through that intersection each day. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, there is one wreck a day in that spot, on average. The number of cars that drive through this spot has almost doubled since 2016.
The second busiest intersection is at Nolensville Pike at Harding Place with more than 82,000 cars passing through there each day.
In third place is Murfreesboro Pike at Donelson Pike near the airport. More than 81,000 drivers pass through there each day heading in and out of downtown Nashville.
Aside from the top spot, the majority of busy intersections are situated throughout downtown and south Nashville, with the most impacted areas in West End and Antioch.
Below is a list of the top 20 busiest intersections in Nashville in 2018:
- Old Hickory Boulevard and Franklin Road
- Nolensville Road and Harding Place
- Murfreesboro Road and Donelson Pike
- Old Hickory Boulevard and Edmonson Pike
- Nolensville Road and Old Hickory Boulevard
- West End Avenue and 31st Avenue
- Main Street and 5th Street/Ramps
- West End Avenue and 25th Avenue
- Nolensville Road and Haywood Lane
- Gallatin and Rivergate Parkway/Myatt Drive
- Murfreesboro Road and Bell Road
- Old Hickory Boulevard and Lebanon Road
- Harding Road and White Bridge Road
- Bell Road and Hickory Hollow Parkway
- Old Hickory Boulevard and Gallatin Road
- Nolensville Road and Thompson Lane
- Hillsboro Pike and Woodmont Boulevard
- 8th Avenue and Wedgewood Avenue
- Charlotte Pike and White Bridge Road
- Gallatin Pike and Conference Drive
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.