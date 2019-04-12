Join News4 and The Tennessean for a live tour and candid conversation about sexual assault in our churches, in politics, workplaces and homes.

News4 anchor Tracy Kornet and Opinion Editor David Plazas will interview sexual assault experts and share the evidence-based therapy helping survivors heal for more than 40 years at the Sexual Assault Center of Nashville.

Kornet and Plazas will also conduct a live tour of SAC's newly-opened SAFE clinic on 101 French Landing Drive in Nashville.

The city's first and only stand-alone clinic for rape exams has performed 112 exams just since opening in September-- more than they were expecting for all of 2019.

This informative, important LIVE event will stream live on wsmv.com and on the WSMV Facebook page Tuesday, April 16th from 9am-10am.

Statistics show every 98 seconds someone is sexually assaulted in the United States.

1 in 6 boys will be raped before they're 18.

On April 16, SAC will host dual fundraisers, a breakfast and a lunch, to help fund the center and SAFE clinic and raise awareness of how to prevent sexual assault and treat survivors.

The “1-in-6” breakfast will feature keynote speaker Kenny Anderson. The former NBA star and head basketball coach at Fisk University will share his personal story of child sexual abuse.

The "98 Seconds" luncheon features Dr. Shree Walker of Metro Nashville Public Schools and Olympian Kassie Powell, who will share their stories of abuse and healing.

Both events will be held at the Loews Vanderbilt Hotel at 2100 West End and are open to the public. Tickets are still available.

