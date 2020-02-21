NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – News4 tested out the pilot program introduced by the state of Tennessee to speed up lines and cut down wait times for the Real ID.
Online appointments and e-tickets are now available at four locations including their Gallatin and Hart Lane Driver Service Centers in Middle Tennessee, along with the Oakland location in West Tennessee and Maryville in East Tennessee.
On Friday, reporter Cameron Taylor requested an e-ticket for the Hart Lane location to see if it would save time.
He arrived at the driver services center just before 4:00 p.m. The parking lot was filled with cars.
When Cameron walked through the doors, an employee greeted him and directed him toward a kiosk.
At the kiosk, another employee walked him through the steps on the screen to make sure he had all the right documents and an e-ticket.
Keep in mind, you need to check in within two hours of when you request the e-ticket.
After successfully checking in, Cameron was handed a clipboard to fill out more information.
The e-ticket placed him in line without stepping foot into the driver services center first.
The center typically turns people away starting at 4:00 p.m.
Nearly an hour passed by before Cameron’s number was called. Once he got up there, it took only a few minutes.
The process at the counter consisted of showing paperwork, taking a picture, and paying a $28 fee before he was out the door.
Cameron finished up a few minutes after 5:00 p.m. He received a temporary driver’s license, which doesn’t include the gold star.
The Real ID takes 20 business days or less to come in the mail.
The state told News4 it’s first come, first served when it comes to tickets online or in person.
If the pilot program works out, they plan to roll it out across the state. Click here to learn more about how to book online appointments and e-tickets.
