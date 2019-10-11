NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The US Secretary of State visited Nashville on Friday and sat down for a one-on-one interview with News4 where he spoke about several issues, but there was one question he refused to answer.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo started the day joking with Christian counselors in Nashville.
"...And it's a heck of a day not to be in Washington today," he laughed.
In Washington, former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testified in an inquiry. Yovanovitch, a carweer diplomat.
The inquiry centers on allegations that President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani pressured Ukraine to investigate the president's rivals.
Amons: In mid-February, you were in Warsaw, and so was Rudy Giuliani. During your time there, did you meet with Giuliani?
Pompeo: You know, I don't talk about who I meet with. I went to Warsaw for a particular purpose. It was an important mission. We brought together people all across the world to take down the world's largest state-sponsored terror, the Islamic Republic of Iran. That's what I worked on on that mission.
Amons: So you're not going to say whether or not you met with him?
Pompeo: So when I was in Warsaw, I had a singular focus. My focus was singularly on the work that we have done, effective work, to recover from what the Obama administration has done, which is to underwrite the world's largest state-sponsor of terror. We've stopped that, we're making real progress.
Amons: It sounds like you're not going to say?
Pompeo: When I was in Warsaw, we were working diligently to accomplish the mission to take down the terror regime that is inside the Islamic Republic of Iran. That's what I worked on, that's the only thing that I engaged in while I was there.
News4 asked about text messages that show diplomats under his authority told the Ukrainians that a good relationship with President Trump was only possible if they investigated his political opponent.
Amons: Were you aware that this was happening?
Pompeo: Again, you've got your facts wrong--it sounds like you're working at least in part for the Democratic National Committee.
Another question News4 asked Pompeo was about the Thursday resignation of his senior adviser, Michael McKinley. Pompeo said it was a personnel matter and he wasn't going to talk about it.
Watch the full, uncut 7 minute interview with Pompeo below:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.