In a city where so many claim to be the #1 Titans fan, someone says 'hold on'.
"They probably are in their heart," laughed Julia Bell. "There can be more than one, but it's probably me."
Since the stadium was built, Bell's family has had four seats.
"This is me, a little Hanson brother-lookin' kid, and this is my mom," said Bell, shuffling through some old pictures. "This was our special thing."
She spoke sitting in her family's seats in an empty Nissan Stadium Friday morning.
On January 8, 2000 Bell and her mom were at the same spot for the Music City Miracle.
"I was ten," Bell remembered. "I had to stand in this seat, actually. Wycheck passed it to Dyson and then Dyson ran in for the touchdown. I remember screaming my head off."
That was one of the many moments at the stadium Bell treasures seven years after her mom passed away.
"Every game I go to is sometimes hard because she isn't there," said Bell. "I know that she is. I know she's always here. She's always watching. The only lifetime regret she had was not going to the Super Bowl the year the Titans went."
The Titans gave Super Bowl tickets to Bell, and she can't stop thinking how excited her mom would be that her team could be there.
"People are like, 'are you worried?'" laughed Bell. "I'm like, 'pfft. No. We're going to win. I'm not worried!'"
No matter what happens, Bell's creating the same bond today with her little girls that she had with her mother.
"We're a family of four now, and we have two daughters," she said, sharing pictures of her little girls sporting their Titans gear.
The Titans' number one fan wouldn't have it any other way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.