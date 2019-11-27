News4 Staff Thanksgiving Recipes
(WSMV) - Looking for a quick last minute dish to bring to Grandma's house? Look no further! Straight from the News4 newsroom, our team is compiling a list of some of their favorite recipes you can try at home!
|Recipe Name
|Submitted By
|Ingredients
|Directions
|Easy Delicious Crockpot Turkey
|Joey Gill, Digital Producer
|- 1 thawed turkey breast
- One stick of unsalted butter
- Garlic Powder
- Crock Pot
|1. Place the thawed turkey breast breast-side up in the Crock Pot.
2. Divide the butter into pieces, cover the top of the turkey with pieces of butter
3. Cover the top of the turkey with garlic powder
4. Turn the Crock Pot on HIGH for 4 hours or LOW for 6 hours
|Prosciutto Brussel Sprouts
|Sydney Warick, Content Producer
|- 2 bags of Brussels sprouts
- 8 tbsp of butter
- 2 stalks of leeks
- 1 (or 2) packages of prosciutto
- salt & pepper
|1. Boil a pot of water. Put brussel sprouts in for about 5 minutes.
2. Drain the brussel sprouts. Transfer to a bowl of ice water. Then drain again.
3. Melt butter in a large pan.
4. Cut leeks and then clean them in water. Drain. Transfer to pan.
5. Simmer for about 10 minutes.
6. Cut up prosciutto into small pieces. Transfer to pan.
7. Add brussel sprouts. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
8. Cook for about 10 to 15 minutes!
|Cheesy Green Bean Casserole
|Joey Gill, Digital Producer
|- 3 cans drained cut green beans
- 3 cans drained french-style green beans
- 2 large cans of cream of mushroom soup
- 2 cans of French's French Fried Onions (must be French's)
- Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese (about 1 cup)
|
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
