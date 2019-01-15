News4 sits down one-on-one with Governor-Elect Bill Lee ahead of inauguration
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - This time in about a week, businessman Bill Lee will be in charge of the state. In his final days before taking over, the Governor-Elect sat down with News4 to talk about the job ahead.
We asked him if he's ready.
"As it's getting closer, it's humbling to know Tennesseans put their trust in me," said Governor-Elect Lee.
We've been on social media today, asking what you think is important. One of the biggest questions had to do with traffic. Gov. Elect Lee hired a new TDOT director today.
As far as affordable housing goes, here's what he said about the growing cost of living in Nashville.
"It's a local issue and not a state issue, we will provide leadership and guidance," said Governor-Elect Lee.
Watch the full interview now with News4's Chris Miller:
Gov.-Elect Lee will be sworn in on Saturday, that will begin four years in office. He's holding a worship service ahead of the event at the Ryman and everyone is welcome to attend. Afterward, you can take part in tours of the Capitol and the State Museum.
