Grocery stores started new sales this week on all the fixings for a proper Thanksgiving meal.
News4 did a little price shopping right after the ads were released Wednesday morning to find the best deals that will last until next Tuesday.
We went to Walmart, a Publix and a Kroger in west Nashville off Charlotte Pike with a grocery list compiled by our morning show team.
News4 found Walmart is most affordable with a total cost of $35.16 (before taxes) – a savings of more than $2.
The total bill at Publix was $37.25, including buy one, get one deals. As a result, we came home with a few extra items.
Kroger’s total cost was $37.69, including club card savings, a discount that’s free to all customers.
The difference-maker was the Butterball Turkey, priced at 87 cents per pound at Walmart, compared to 99 cents at both Publix and Kroger. That led to a savings of $1.92 for a 16-pound bird.
Also, the bakery pumpkin pie was $1.02 cheaper at Walmart.
Publix had a slight advantage when it came to the ingredients for Green Bean Casserole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.