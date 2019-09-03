NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - News4 anchor Tracy Kornet calls her time with the Sexual Assault Center of Nashville the most meaningful work she’s ever done.
Her commitment to survivors of sexual assault is being honored in the September issue of Nfocus magazine as part of its annual “Model Behavior” issue.
Nine honorees were selected from hundreds of nominations and will also be recognized at the Most Powerful Women luncheon at the JW Marriott hotel on September 18.
Tracy will again emcee SAC’s annual fundraiser, the Mad Hatter, on Saturday, September 21, at Loews Vanderbilt Hotel. News4 is the official media sponsor. For tickets, click here.
