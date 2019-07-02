NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - News4 anchor Lauren Lowrey is used to facing a camera and audience every day. What she’s not used to is facing them in person.
Lowrey faced thousands of eyeballs on Tuesday night while singing the national anthem prior to the Nashville Sounds’ game against Oklahoma City at First Tennessee Park.
“If I can get through the first half of the song, the rest of it is like ahhh, because that’s where all the words get funny in the beginning,” Lowrey said while preparing to anchor the news.
She is fine and confident. This isn’t her first time to sing the anthem.
“Just don’t become a YouTube video,” she said. “Don’t mess up. Don’t be that person because that’s what’s on the line every time.”
Live and pressure for the great singers. On tape with plenty of takes for a newsroom of wannabees.
Lowrey has sung the national anthem before sporting events several times.
