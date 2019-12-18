Salvation Army Red Kettle

A Salvation Army Red Kettle (file) (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Anchors and reporters from News4 rang the Salvation Army bell Tuesday from 9:30am to 6:30pm at the Belle Meade Kroger grocery store at 4560 Harding Pike in Nashville.

News4 had adopted a Salvation Army Red Kettle, with the challenge of filling it with $1,000 before the end of the day. By the end, the total raised was $1,924.87. All of the money raised will go towards emergency shelter services.

The Nashville area command for the Salvation Army of Kentucky and Tennessee focuses upon supportive housing, the Red Shield Family Initiative, and the Red Shield Kids Club.

Thank you for helping us make a change in someone's life.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer who joined WSMV in September 2018.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.