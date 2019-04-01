News4 looks into your rights as a hotel guest after popular Nashville hotel overbooks
After more than 150 people said they were left without rooms at one of Nashville's biggest and most popular hotels, we're working for you to find out what your rights are as a hotel guest.
We told you on News4 at 4:30 about unhappy guests at Opryland Hotel this past weekend. Many of them taking to social media to voice their complaints about the overbooked hotel. One person was quoted as saying "Worst stay ever. Guests sleeping on couches and blowup mattresses in the meeting rooms."
According to a local travel agent here in Nashville, if a hotel overbooks they have to accomodate you no matter what. You shouldn't have to pay for a room if it's different from what you reserved.
They can look to get you a room at a nearby hotel, but it should be close and up to the same standards.
News4 has reached out to Gaylord Opryland to find out if the guests without rooms on Friday night received refunds, but we are still awaiting to hear back.
Be sure to stay tuned to News4 for updates to this story.
