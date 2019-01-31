A carjacking is happening roughly every 31 hours in Nashville, totaling 278 carjackings in 2018. Police say residential burglaries are down, now carjacking seems to be the 'thing to do' for troubled teens.
“I never a day in my life thought that would happen to me," said Amy Snapp.
Snapp says four teens carjacked her in Antioch near Bell Road using a common approach called the bump and rob. The bump and rob approach involves someone hitting your vehicle just enough to make you want to get out and check for damage.
"I’m looking at the damages, looking at the back of the car," said Snapp. “The little guy with the little hoodie on, the red hoodie takes the gun and says move the F*** out of the way our I’ll bust you.”
News4 dug through all 278 reported carjackings in Nashville and found you're more likely to be carjacked in South Nashville or Hermitage. Drivers are also targeted in residential areas more often than business districts.
“They’re generally looking for people who are not attentive or alert, who are easy targets," said Lt. Blaine Whited with Metro Police.
Whited says carjackers are boys ages 12 to 20 and tend to go after drivers between sundown and 1 a.m. Whited also says carjackers are not targeting a specific type of person - race, age, and gender typically aren't factors.
“It could be simply they like your phone you’re carrying, they like the car you’re driving. It could be you just completely oblivious and they said I’m gonna make that my target," said Whited.
Snapp is still shocked she was targeted on a busy road with so many other cars around her.
“They’re just doing it because they want to or I’m gonna show you I can take somebody’s life and get away with it," said Snapp.
Police say it doesn't appear carjacking is a gang initiation.
“I think it’s more like a bragging right. It’s just a thrill and it thrills them even more to know people are looking at what they’re doing and motivating them to do it again," said Whited.
He points to one big difference with carjackings this year compared to last.
“They’re still being committed with guns, there’s still weapons involved, but we aren’t having the people shot, so if there is another good news to it then that’s it," said Whited.
Whited points say stolen cars, many which are left running or with keys inside, are often used in carjackings.
“You might see a stolen car occurring at 5 o’clock in the morning in North Nashville and then that car being used in three robberies in South Nashville, Mount Juliet and Hendersonville," said Whited.
Snapp is shocked no one stopped to help her after she was carjacked. Whited says he isn't surprised because with crashes happening so often in Nashville, other drivers may assume it's something minor that doesn't require their help.
“We’ve gotta stand up for each other. We’ve gotta speak out. Stand up and speak out. We cannot give these punks authority over us," said Snapp.
To check to see if carjackings are happening in your neighborhood, click here to view the interactive map.
