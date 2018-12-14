It was Laura Cordray's dream home.
"This could've been such a great thing and it's been a disaster,” said Cordray.
Cracks in the floor, bricks split apart on the front of the house and foundation problems.
Bramson: “What's it like living in this house with all these cracks?"
Cordray: "It’s scary. I don't know what's going to happen. I don't know what's going to happen in the future."
She says there were problems from the beginning.
But what started out as small fixes turned into major problems with the home. That’s according to inspectors with the city of Hendersonville.
The News4 I-Team found out the house passed inspection back in 2016.
But a year later, the foundation failed and inspectors said the house was unsafe to live in.
“Quite frankly I’m at the end of my rope with it. This is not at all what I thought it would be when I moved into this place. This is nowhere near maintenance free, “said Cordray.
Meritage Homes who built the house, sent workers out to begin repairs, which included taking apart the floor.
That was back in October.
“It's been very slow to get things done. They promised me the day before Thanksgiving it would be finished by Christmas. They haven't done anything,” said Cordray.
So where is all her furniture? It’s in her garage. Everything from her couch to her dining room table. And it’s been out here for more than a month.
Days after the News4 I-Team contacted Meritage Homes about this, workers showed up to put down the new floor.
They also brought her furniture back inside.
“I think I finally got a little bit of faint hope that this is all going to get repaired correctly and be done in a timely manner,” said Cordray.
Meritage Homes admits the repairs have taken longer than they should have and they could have done a better job to move things along faster.
They also call this an isolated case and expect all necessary repairs to be completed and final inspections performed by the end of next month.
“I can have my family and grandbabies up here and not worry about them falling on a concrete floor. I don't think that would've happened if Channel 4 hadn't been involved."
Cordray isn't the only one with problems.
Other people have reached out with similar issues involving this national home builder and we wanted to know what city officials are doing to help homeowners.
We’ll have that part of the story on News4 next week.
Meritage Home released a statement to the News4 I-Team:
Meritage Homes has earned a reputation as a quality homebuilder, having delivered more than 110,000 homes over 33 years, and we strive for 100% customer satisfaction.
In this isolated case, deteriorating organic matter under the front portion of the home caused shifting and settling of the soil, which resulted in a failure of the garage slab and front porch. Structural engineers determined that while the foundation of the home was sound, the subject areas could only be stabilized through the use of piers. Piers were installed per their instructions and are scheduled to be adjusted and pressurized on January 2, 2019 before a new slab is poured and related repairs are completed. We expect all necessary repairs to be completed and final inspections performed by the end of next month.
We sincerely regret the disruption and inconvenience that Ms. Cordray has endured, and appreciate her patience and cooperation through this difficult process.
Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.