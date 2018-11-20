Right now, the mad rush to get out of town for Thanksgiving is underway!
For those of you heading to the airport and interested in finding the best bargain for parking, News4 did some price shopping to help you folks out.
If you decide to park in one of the long term parking lots at Nashville International Airport, it is going to run you $11 to $18 per day whether it's Lot A or B. There's a shuttle that runs every five minutes, and those spaces are going to fill up quickly. You can also go online to flynashville.com to see the number of spaces still available.
But if you really want to find a good deal, you're best served parking elsewhere.
One of the newest lots -- "BNA Express Park" -- is just five minutes from the airport. It costs $9.00 per day, comes with valet service and an on demand shuttle that goes straight to the terminal. They'll get your luggage out and park the car. And, when you get back to town, text them and they'll have your car ready when the shuttle brings you back to the lot.
About two miles away from the airport sits "Fly Away Airport Parking." The cost is $10 a day, with valet parking. You can book a reservation online. Be sure to check the website for discount coupons. For five days of parking, you're looking at just under $60 bucks plus tax.
"Park 'N Fly"is a seven minute ride from the airport. If you park there tonight, it's $10.45 a day. They do honor AAA Memberships, which will bring you down to $9.40 per day.
"The Parking Spot" about five minutes from the airport goes for $13.95 per day. AAA members get 10% off, and they do offer a 15% off parking coupon online if you park through Saturday night.
"Flight Park" off Donnellson Pike has a flat daily rate of $10.95. However, if you go online, they offer a "Free ‘Day Of’ Parking" coupon, if you park at least three consecutive days.
Finally, "Executive Travel & Parking" is about six minutes from terminal. Normally, it costs $11.50 per day. But, they offer a holiday coupon for an $8 daily rate, which includes Thanksgiving. You can print it off, or use promotion code when booking online.
If you're coming to pick someone up tonight or tomorrow, there are two free cell phone lots at the airport, with 80 & 50 spaces available. You can wait there for free and zip right up whenever you get the text or call that your loved one's plane has landed.
Remember, you can't just park on curb and wait.
