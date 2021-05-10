NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – With several recent cases where women were running alone in Nashville and said they were almost abducted, News 4 Investigates how you can survive an attack.

This type of attack has happened three times in the past few months. Each time the women filed a police report. And in two of the cases, Belmont and Vanderbilt put out warnings.

The first one happened on Battlefield Drive near Sevier Park. The woman told police a van started following her and pulled up behind her. She ran off, according to the report.

The second happened on Villa and Grand. In that case, a woman said she was nearly abducted by two men in a white Chevrolet truck.

The third case happened in Sylvan Park. A woman told police that she was running home, and she was followed and approached by three men in a silver van.

If it happens to you, it will be on you to defend yourself. So, News 4 went straight to the experts to find out what you and your loved ones need to know.

"Two ways to make people stop attacking me: they can't see me anymore, or they can't breathe anymore," Bob Allen of Royal Range said.

