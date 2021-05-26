MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - In Tennessee, there have been 21 officer-involved shootings this year.
Every time, lives are changed. There are questions about whether that officer should have pulled the trigger? On Wednesday night, in a story you won't see anywhere else, we show you the Omni Directional, the interactive simulator used to train police. And you'll see what happens when we give it a try.
"When you were standing there, and you were giving him those commands about dropping the gun, what were you worried about at that moment," News 4 said.
"Getting shot. There you go. And that's how we really feel. My heart is palpitating out of my chest. That is terrifying," Captain Don Fanning with the Murfreesboro Police Department said.
Shoot...Don't Shoot airs right here on News4 at 10 p.m.
