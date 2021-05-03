NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Large medical bills are the last thing you want to deal with, especially after you’ve made sure to go a hospital or clinic that’s in your insurance network.
News 4 Chief Investigative Reporter Jeremy Finley found cases of people getting surprise, sometimes huge bills. News 4 found cases of people getting surprise medical bills from out-of-network doctors, who are working for in-network hospitals and clinics.
For Whitney Pastorek, the bill came from a doctor she’d never met.
“I was shocked,” Pastorek said. “I didn’t know who that person was.”
Doug Showalter didn’t see the bill coming either.
“It was just a little bit under 1,000 dollars,” Showalter said.
Both chose in-network hospitals to get treatment – to avoid out of network bills. Still, they came anyway. And News 4 Investigates found it’s happening all the time.
“It makes me feel incredibly taken advantage of,” Showalter said.
News 4 Investigates is dedicated to helping you with these medical bills. At 10 p.m., we’ll show you how it happens and how you can avoid these surprise bills the next time you need treatment.
