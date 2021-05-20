Do you know someone who has had a bad reaction to facial fillers? What experts say you need to know before receiving popular cosmetic procedures

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Of the most popular cosmetic procedures, the results can be impressive. But before you get filler, there's a warning you need to hear.

"Her whole lip could die. And guess what, when your lip dies, you can't fix it," Plastic Surgeon Dr. Bryan Gawley said.

News 4 will show you a woman's devastating injury after being injected with filler by a doctor. And we tell you what to watch out for during a story you'll only see on News 4 at 10 p.m.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.