NASHVILLE (WSMV) - News 4 is working for you to show you how you can save money the next time you get a large hospital bill.
Sometimes, a hospital bill can be overwhelming for a family and outside their budget. If there’s a billing mistake, you could still pay that bill and not even know it.
News4 investigates has found a way to help save you money and make sure what you’re paying is really what you owe.
News 4 navigates through the world of hospital bills and helps you find the people advocating for your health.
“How often would you say billing mistakes are happening right now? A lot. That’s mostly what is happening,” Health Advocate Martine Brousse said. “Actually, what I’m seeing are a lot of little mistakes, but those little mistakes add up to thousands and tens of thousands of dollars for patients.”
News 4 will show at 10 p.m. how to save money on your next hospital visit and the new resources out there to help you with it.
