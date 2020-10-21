News 4 Guide to Belmont Presidential Debate

News 4 Nashville has a guide to everything that you need to know about the final presidential debate between Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
When is the debate?
October 22 – Two weeks before Election Day
Where is the debate?
Belmont University Curb Event Center
What time is the debate?
8:30-10 p.m. Central Time
Will people be able to get tickets to the event?
According to Belmont’s website, there will be no tickets sold to the general public.
Where can I watch the debate?
On News 4, News 4 app, News 4 Facebook page
Who is the moderator for the debate?
NBC News' Kristen Welker
What roads are shut down due to the debate?
Noon on Wednesday
- Belmont Boulevard from Delmar Avenue to 18th Avenue South
- Compton Avenue from 15th Avenue South to Belmont Boulevard
- Acklen Avenue between 17th and 18th Avenue South
6 p.m. on Wednesday
- 11th Avenue South from Ashwood Avenue to Wedgewood Avenue
- Acklen Avenue between 14th and 15th Avenue South
- Caldwell Avenue between 12th and 15th Avenue South
- Delmar Avenue between 15th Avenue South to Belmont Boulevard
Are any protests planned for the night of the debate?
A student/alumni group called 'Be Better Belmont' is organizing a debate demonstration. To learn more about the event, click here.
What topics will be covered?
- Fighting COVID-19
- American Families
- Race in America
- Climate Change
- National Security
- Leadership
Who will handle security for the debate?
There will 700 Metro Nashville Police personnel involved in the event.
Where do I go for more information on the debate?
