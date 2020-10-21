News 4 Guide to Belmont Presidential Debate

News 4 Nashville has a guide to everything that you need to know about the final presidential debate between Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

When is the debate?

October 22 – Two weeks before Election Day

Where is the debate?

Belmont University Curb Event Center

What time is the debate?

8:30-10 p.m. Central Time

Will people be able to get tickets to the event?

According to Belmont’s website, there will be no tickets sold to the general public.

Where can I watch the debate?

On News 4, News 4 app, News 4 Facebook page

Who is the moderator for the debate?

NBC News' Kristen Welker

What roads are shut down due to the debate?

Noon on Wednesday

Belmont Boulevard from Delmar Avenue to 18th Avenue South

Compton Avenue from 15th Avenue South to Belmont Boulevard

Acklen Avenue between 17th and 18th Avenue South

6 p.m. on Wednesday

11th Avenue South from Ashwood Avenue to Wedgewood Avenue

Acklen Avenue between 14th and 15th Avenue South

Caldwell Avenue between 12th and 15th Avenue South

Delmar Avenue between 15th Avenue South to Belmont Boulevard

Are any protests planned for the night of the debate?

A student/alumni group called 'Be Better Belmont' is organizing a debate demonstration. To learn more about the event, click here.

What topics will be covered?

Fighting COVID-19

American Families

Race in America

Climate Change

National Security

Leadership

Who will handle security for the debate?

There will 700 Metro Nashville Police personnel involved in the event.

Some fun items on the debate.

Debate 2020 Coloring Book

Where do I go for more information on the debate?

https://belmontdebate2020.com/