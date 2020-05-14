NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Stimulus checks and unemployment benefits are helping millions of Americans pay the bills, but there’s a lot of confusion over what’s taxable and what’s not.
Consumer Reporter Lindsay Bramson breaks it all down.
While stimulus checks are not taxed, other benefits you may be receiving are.
“If I didn’t get the extra stimulus money, I don’t know what I would do,” Lorilee Bell, who is still unemployed due to the coronavirus, said.
Bell said she really needs the extra $1,200 check from unemployment to pay her bills while she is out of work. News 4 Investigates got involved last month when those checks started showing up at her house.
“It’s so much better for me. I’m not stressed out about money and I don’t have to worry,” Bell said.
Even though her benefits are taxed, it’s better than nothing, according to Bell. However, the stimulus checks are not taxed and that is the number one misconception about the stimulus check, according to Patrick Min, who is an accountant for Beacon Accounting and Tax Services.
Min said there’s been a lot of confusion over what people will have to pay back. Unemployment benefits and that $600 weekly boost are taxed, so make sure people can plan accordingly.
“If you did not get a check but you would’ve qualified when you filed your 2020 tax return, you’ll get a credit that will been equal to what you would have gotten,” Min said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.