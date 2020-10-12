A frightening experience for one of our News 4 crews has Metro Police searching for a man wanted for assault.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police informed News 4 that they have made contact with a man wanted for the assault of a news crew. 

Our team was working on a story in front of Napier Elementary School on Sunday when the man approached them aggressively.

Our photojournalist started rolling as did our reporter on her cell phone.

The man punches our photojournalist in the mouth and falls to the ground, they were able to get away.

On Tuesday, the Metro Police that officers have made contact with the man involved in the incident. News 4 thanks everyone for their help with this mater. 

