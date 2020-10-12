NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A frightening experience for one of our News 4 crews has Metro Police searching for a man wanted for assault.
Our team was working on a story in front of Napier Elementary School on Sunday when the man approached them aggressively.
Our photojournalist started rolling as did our reporter on her cell phone.
The man punches our photojournalist in the mouth and falls to the ground, they were able to get away.
Police couldn't locate the man when they got to the scene. News 4 believes the man lives or stays in that area.
If you know who he is, please contact Metro Police.
