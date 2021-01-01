KNOXVILLE (WSMV) - A grandmother in Tennessee couldn't attend her grandson's wedding Wednesday afternoon due to COVID-19 concerns.
But, the grandson and his bride took a bit of the ceremony to her.
91-year-old Mary Ellen Whittaker's youngest grandson got married but because of COVID-19, she was forced to stay home and watch the ceremony on zoom.
Just before they left for their honeymoon, the bride and groom made one last stop at the assisted living facility where Mary Ellen lives near Knoxville.
The proud grandmother was extremely surprised and had a priceless smile when seeing them.
"They'd been excited and tired and everything else, and then to stop, it just -- got to me. It was very special. Very special," Mary Ellen said.
The newlyweds brought special cupcakes that were used instead of wedding cake so that she was one step closer to being there.
