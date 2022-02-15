NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Newly-identified flood plain maps left Davidson County residents concerned about being able to afford flood insurance Tuesday.
The creek behind Marvin Smythie's home on Baker Road is more often dry than wet.
He didn't have to pay for flood insurance when he bought the house 17 years ago.
But this month, the longtime Goodlettsville resident found out his property was now determined to be in a flood plain.
"I was kind of stunned by that," Smythie said.
The letters follow a News4 Investigation that exposed new flood maps impacting more than 1,000 properties examined by the Army Corps of Engineers and FEMA.
On Smithie's street alone, more than 70 people have or will receive the letter from the city.
News4 Investigates obtained all of the addresses sent the notification letters and found the highest concentration is in Goodlettsville, followed by Nashville, Joelton, and Ashland City.
Kevin Michelson, an insurance agent who sells flood insurance, said mortgage companies often do annual reviews of their properties to determine if they are now in flood plains.
"The fact of the matter is we're being told it's a moderate or high risk - they should probably not wait for the mortgage company because if there's a claim between now and then, unfortunately, they're not going to be covered," Michelson said.
Michelson said flood insurance costs range from $450 a year to several thousand, depending on the flood risk and proximity to creeks.
"That's my worry. Because I'm on a fixed income. And every dime I have to account for," Michelson said.
If you haven't received a letter and want to know if you're in a flood plain, you can see if your name is on this list:
