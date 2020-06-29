NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Millions of relief dollars are on the line to help get Nashville back on track from COVID-19.
A newly formed financial oversight committee is making sure the money is spent properly. Mayor John Cooper appointed six people:
- Ms. Sara Finley - Principal, Threshold Corporate Consulting; Former SVP & General Counsel, CVS Caremark
- Mr. Ed Henley - Founding Principal, Pillars Development, Inc.; Chair, Rebuilding Together Nashville
- Mr. Sean Henry - CEO & President, Nashville Predators & Bridgestone Arena; Chair Nashville Downtown Partnership
- Dr. Harold Love, Jr. - TN State Representative for District 58; Senior Pastor of Lee Chapel AME
- Ms. Vonda McDaniel - President, Central Labor Council of Nashville and Middle Tennessee
- Mr. Junaid Odubeko - Partner, Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP
“The oversight committee is a vital part of our coronavirus response and Metro’s on-going commitment to good stewardship. COVID-19 has touched the lives of every Nashvillian, in one way or another. I fully support the upcoming work of this committee and look forward to working with its members to make sure our federal relief funds are spent responsibly and equitably,” Mayor Cooper said in a statement.
Vice Mayor Jim Shulman appointed three Metro Council members including Jennifer Gamble, Courtney Johnston, and Sandra Sepulveda.
News4 spoke with Sepulveda on Monday.
"My main goal is to get more money into the hands of Nashvillians and provide a little bit of relief,” Sepulveda said.
So far, Nashville has received roughly $121 million from the CARES Act. The mayor has already committed $24 million to bridging the digital divide for MNPS students and families.
"It acknowledges the fact that our schools may be in a hybrid learning environment come the fall. We know that we have a certain number of students that don't have internet access at home. They don't have hardware to access online resources, online content,” State Rep. Harold Love, another member of the committee said.
Love and Sepulveda are pushing for rent and mortgage relief.
“So, as we talk about not only opening businesses back up, we must consider that we have residents who need support that matter also,” Love said.
Their role on the committee will be to look at the full picture and see what people need most.
"I want to make sure that we do right by them and that we help them in the best way possible,” Sepulveda said.
Committee members will send initial recommendations to the Mayor Cooper, finance director, and Metro council by August 3rd. Final recommendations will be due by November 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.