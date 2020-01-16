NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- There is a brand new facility, built with Metro Nashville taxpayer dollars, that's nearly one million dollars in the hole for construction costs.
One Metro department's oversight of the project ultimately led to cost overruns, that will end up costing Metro taxpayers elsewhere.
Read the troubled history of the project:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.