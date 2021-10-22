NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Now that booster shots have been cleared by the Center for Disease Control, Metro Health says they’ll likely start administering Johnson & Johnson booster starting on Monday.
They have already been providing the Pfizer shot but this new recommendation now covers J&J and Moderna.
With the approval of the recommendation, people 65 years and older, or people considered high-risk, can receive the Moderna booster six months after their last shot.
This booster is considered a half dose compared to the first two Moderna shots.
J&J boosters are for anyone age 18 or older and is the same dosage as the first single shot.
Dr. Alex Jahangir, chair of the Nashville Coronavirus Task Force says these latest recommendations potentially mean more people are going to have access to the follow up shot, and more flexibility in choosing which one they want.
This comes as FDA advisors have recommended a mix and match approach to booster shots.
Dr. Jahangir also said that while vaccines are effective, immunity wanes after a while, which is why these boosters are needed.
“If the science demonstrates that this may need to be an annual booster, then that is what I will do,” Dr. Jahangir explains. “If the science shows three shots and we are done, great. I would love not to get another shot.”
Metro health only administers Pfizer and J&J shots because that is what they’ve been provided.
Moderna is typically available at pharmacies, grocery stores, and walk-in clinics, such as Publix and CVS Pharmacies here in Nashville.
