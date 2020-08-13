NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It's not secret pets make our lives happier and healthier, especially during tough times like the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, for many families the benefits of having pets around will now come during their child's hospital stay in the middle of the pandemic.
In February 2020, a Canine Companions for Independence facility dog named Squid joined the Patient-and-Family-Centered Care team at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, arriving shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since hospital visitors are limited due to social distancing measures and health safety guidelines, Squid's arrival was perfect in timing, allowing him to interact with patients and staff through this time of great unknowns.
Squid is a two-year-old black Labrador/Golden Retriever cross and has undergone special training for the last two years. He's mastered 40 commands designed to motivate and inspire patients to obtain their treatment goals. While Squid helps patients during their treatment, he also comfort and affection to families and hospital staff experiencing stress due to intense and unknown medical situations.
The dog helps handlers Leslie Grissim, MA, CCLS, facility dog coordinator, and Erin Munn, child life specialist 3, during their work with patients.
The Facility Dog Program at the Children's Hospital was established through a collaborative effort with Mars Petcare to support a full time facility dog and a staff position for coordinating the program. The program's overall goal is showing the positive impact a facility dog can have on patients, families and staff.
"Now more than ever, people are turning to pets for comfort and companionship, and we can’t wait to see the positive impact Squid has for the children, families, and staff at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt,” said Mark Johnson, President of Mars Petcare North America. “We’re thrilled to partner with the team at Vanderbilt to bring this facility dog program to life.”
“This has been three years in the making,” said Janet Cross, MEd, CCLS, CPXP, administrative director, Patient- and Family-Centered Care at Children’s Hospital. “We have been keeping our fingers on the pulse of what is new and innovative that can be used to engage people in healing. Facility dogs fit that bill for our hospital. There has been a lot of evidence around the effectiveness of facility dogs in the medical setting.”
