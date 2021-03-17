FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Newborn babies got dressed up in green for St. Patrick's Day, to wish everyone the luck of the Irish.
William Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee teamed up with Kristie Lloyd Photography to capture the little leprechauns in their green garb and holiday spirit.
The award-winning medical center receives great praise for its maternity and NICU departments. Whether it's the professional staff or the cute newborns, we will let you decide.
Look what we found at the end of the rainbow this #StPatricksDay! 🍀Learn about our award-winning maternity services here: https://t.co/HCHzH7Ws1Y pic.twitter.com/bZtJGLbcbr— Williamson Medical Center (@Williamson_Med) March 17, 2021
