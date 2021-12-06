Tennessee victims of violent crimes can now get life long orders of protection.
Lawmakers in New York are pushing for the same thing.
It all started because one woman was brave enough to sit down with News4 to share her traumatic story.
"Ben and I had been married for one year, four months, and two days," said Nikki Goesser in a 2020 interview with News4.
Goesser's husband was shot in killed in front of her and a room full of people, and the motive for the crime: defense attorneys argued Hank Wise was delusional, psychotic and obsessed with Nikki.
For years Wise wrote Nikki love letters from prison and News4 revealed there was nothing stopping him because, at the time, there was no such thing as a life long order of protection.
"It just makes me want to throw up," said Goesser. "To see those letters, it made me almost feel like the night that Ben was, sorry, the night that Ben was killed. Yeah, it was traumatic."
After seeing Goesser's story, Tennessee lawmakers created and passed life long orders of protection.
New York Senator Anthony Palumbo recently drafted his own version of the bill.
"It really is due to your reporting and I want to thank you tremendously for that because hopefully you'll help some of these families feel safe and maybe even save lives," said Jennifer Harrison, the founder of Victims Rights New York.
Harrison said, because of a new law there called "Less is More," parole officers are no longer allowed to charge convicts for violating things like geographical restrictions.
"It's extremely scary. I deal with, specifically, survivors of homicide victims," said Harrison. "They live in constant fear of what's coming next."
This new bill creating life long orders of protection in New York, she said, would change that.
"Somebody who just got out of jail for serving 15 years, 20 years, 25 years, doesn't necessarily want to go back, and that piece of paper could mean the difference between life and death.
We reached out to the ACLU in New York.
They support New York's "Less is More bill" and said "It is past time that New York’s regressive parole regime gets the overhaul it has desperately needed to end the vindictive, discriminatory, and inhumane practice of incarcerating people on parole for non-criminal technicalities."
As for the life long orders of protection bill, a spokesperson for the New York ACLU said it's so new, they haven't had time to review it yet.
