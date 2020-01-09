NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- In the Inglewood section of East Nashville, a suspected New York City transplant was caught on camera, enjoying its' favorite food: Pizza.
First there was NYC's Pizza Rat: One caught taking a slice home via a New York City Subway:
Then, shortly after that, he was overtaken by Pizza Squirrel, and New York City embraced his cute culinary explorations, as much as the rat.
Now, in a move that's shocking to no one in East Nashville, NYC Pizza Squirrel has moved to town. We aren't sure when he arrived, but we do hope he's enjoying his new crib, and that he's gotten a good sampling of the different pizza places around Nashville.
His video comes to us thanks to Cecelia Bedford!
