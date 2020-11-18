New York City schools will shift to remote learning as infection rates mount

NEW YORK (AP) — The city department of education says New York City schools will close, and students will shift to remote learning as infections rates mount.
As of Nov. 19, 2020, all school buildings are closed until further notice, and all students are learning remotely 5 days a week, the New York City Dept. of Education said.
For a school building to close, the percent of positive tests in New York City would be "equal to or greater than 3% using a 7-day rolling average. If we cross this threshold, school buildings will close, and all students will transition to full-time remote learning for a minimum of two weeks."
