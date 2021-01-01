Nashville has long been a New Years celebration destination. Even in these times, that hasn't changed. The crowds this year have arrived for a New Years unlike any Nashville has seen before.
There's the music and the crowds you'd expect on New Years Day on Broadway. Head down one block, the atmosphere is so different.
"Couple hundred yards away, it's a party and right here, very somber area," said visitor TJ Fannin.
People from all over gathered at a gate, the closest they can get to where the explosion happened on Second Avenue.
"I saw it on TV, on the news, and I wanted to actually see the impact of this," said visitor Zane Shami. "It's actually bigger than what I thought. It's more than what I saw on TV."
"It's scary cause it's the street I sit on and play music," said street musician Rex Chicoine.
"It's definitely surreal seeing the destruction and glass sitting right there," said Fannin.
"Being here and seeing it in person, this is real," added visitor Sara Mora.
When these people made plans for a New Years in Nashville, these weren't the pictures they were expecting to take.
"Being in this city and knowing this happened in your city, that must have been very hard for the public," said Shami.
Many have their thoughts with the people whose homes and livelihoods are here.
"It just reminds me we take things for granted," said Shami.
Well-wishes are left for Second Avenue from people gathered at the gate.
"This will definitely come back again," said Shami.
"In every city, Americans are just like that," added Chicoine.
