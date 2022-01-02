NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police arrested a man Saturday after shooting pedestrians outside of a night club.
Police arrested Devonte Williams, 24, on charges of aggravated assault and two counts of reckless endangerment early Saturday morning.
Authorities said Williams had been at the Déjà Vu club in Nashville. While there, he got into an argument with his friend, who left Williams outside of the club.
Officers responded to reports of a shooter who matched Williams’ description that was heading towards 14th and Broadway. Williams was said to be carrying a pistol when officers spotted him.
While walking away from the intersection of 15th Avenue North and Church Street, officials said Williams turned and started shooting the pistol. A 50-year-old man standing outside the club was hit in the shoulder. Authorities determined it was not a life-threatening injury.
Two other men standing outside the club were also shot at but not hurt.
Police determined that Williams began openly firing after becoming angry that his friend left him.
